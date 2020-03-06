The Gist

Trump Is Clueless About Coronavirus

Why does he need science when he has opinions?

  Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, daylight savings time.

In the interview, Mike talks with journalist and political analyst  Yuval Levin about his most recent book, A Time To Build: From Family and Community to Congress and the Campus, How Recommitting to Our Institutions Can Revive the American Dream. They discuss why institutions are important to shaping individuals, why gatekeepers remain important and should be required to prove themselves, and why conservatives have damaged American institutions.

In the spiel, Trump and the coronavirus.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.