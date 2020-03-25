On the Gist, how to stay out of the ICU.

In the interview, Mike talks about why the US was less prepared for a pandemic like COVID-19 with Andy Slavitt, former head of Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act for the Obama Administration. They discussed why high uninsured rates, high co-pay costs, and low medical capacity make the country as a whole more vulnerable.

In the spiel, foolish optimism about COVID-19.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.