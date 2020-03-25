The Gist

Trump’s Dangerous Optimism

He’s acting like a fool.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, how to stay out of the ICU.

In the interview, Mike talks about why the US was less prepared for a pandemic like COVID-19 with Andy Slavitt, former head of Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act for the Obama Administration. They discussed why high uninsured rates, high co-pay costs, and low medical capacity make the country as a whole more vulnerable.

In the spiel, foolish optimism about COVID-19.

