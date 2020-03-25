Trump’s Dangerous Optimism
He’s acting like a fool.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On the Gist, how to stay out of the ICU.
In the interview, Mike talks about why the US was less prepared for a pandemic like COVID-19 with Andy Slavitt, former head of Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act for the Obama Administration. They discussed why high uninsured rates, high co-pay costs, and low medical capacity make the country as a whole more vulnerable.
In the spiel, foolish optimism about COVID-19.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.