You Can’t Win a Pandemic
Even if Trump seems to think he can.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Trump’s lies are so dangerous.
In the interview, Mike calls his friend David Lichtman, who lives in New Rochelle, New York, on the edge of the coronavirus containment zone. They discuss what it’s like on the ground, how it’s affected local lives, and what the local government has done about it.
In the spiel, Trump thinks he can win at coronavirus.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.