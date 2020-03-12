The Gist

You Can’t Win a Pandemic

Even if Trump seems to think he can.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

On the Gist, Trump’s lies are so dangerous.

In the interview, Mike calls his friend David Lichtman, who lives in New Rochelle, New York, on the edge of the coronavirus containment zone. They discuss what it’s like on the ground, how it’s affected local lives, and what the local government has done about it.

In the spiel, Trump thinks he can win at coronavirus.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.