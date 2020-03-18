Halt the Vote?
Who should and shouldn’t decide when we postpone elections
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On the Gist, the election mess in Ohio.
In the interview, Richard Hasen, legal expert and professor at the UC Irvine School of Law, is here to discuss closing the polls in Ohio, the legal implications of how that decision was made, and why we need emergency plans in place for elections. Hasen’s new book is Election Meltdown.
In the spiel, desperate times call for desperate compliments.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.