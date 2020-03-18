The Gist

Halt the Vote?

Who should and shouldn’t decide when we postpone elections

  Richard Hasen, legal expert and professor at the UC Irvine School of Law

Episode Notes

On the Gist, the election mess in Ohio.

In the interview, Richard Hasen, legal expert and professor at the UC Irvine School of Law, is here to discuss closing the polls in Ohio, the legal implications of how that decision was made, and why we need emergency plans in place for elections. Hasen’s new book is Election Meltdown.

In the spiel, desperate times call for desperate compliments.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.