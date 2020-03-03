The Gist

The DNC’s Primary Process is Flawed

This is no way to choose a president.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow

Episode Notes

On the Gist, 1946 was a good year for presidential births.

In the interview, New York Times columnist Ross Douthat is here to discuss his new book The Decadent Society: How We Became the Victims of Our Own Success. He and Mike debate the meaning of decadence, Douthat’s ideas of a way out of decadence, and whether or not we just need to pivot to a different religion.

In the spiel, this Democratic nomination process sucks.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.