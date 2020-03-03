The DNC’s Primary Process is Flawed
This is no way to choose a president.
On the Gist, 1946 was a good year for presidential births.
In the interview, New York Times columnist Ross Douthat is here to discuss his new book The Decadent Society: How We Became the Victims of Our Own Success. He and Mike debate the meaning of decadence, Douthat’s ideas of a way out of decadence, and whether or not we just need to pivot to a different religion.
In the spiel, this Democratic nomination process sucks.
Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.