Convincing in Crisis

How should we persuade people when it comes to coronavirus?

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Trump’s press conference.

In the interview, Maria Konnikova is back to talk with Mike about persuasion. They discuss the best and worst tactics of convincing people of something the don’t believe, and why it will make us feel better to try even if we fail. Maria’s latest book is The Confidence Game.

In the spiel, why governing less isn’t a virtue in a crisis.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.