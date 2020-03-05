The Gist

Stop Talking About Women’s Looks

Visual mediums shouldn’t be an excuse for sexism.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Bernie and Biden.

In the interview, Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD at Slate, but has had her fair share of time working in TV news. During those years, she experienced so many instances of the gross expectations and double standards for women in the industry. In the wake of Chris Matthews’ departure, she’s here to discuss her working in TV, and the ways the men in power have treated her.

In the spiel, Warren is grasping at straws.

