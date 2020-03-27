The Gist

Isolation in the Nation

Kate Greene on her experience in a NASA Mars simulation

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Trump knows Tom Brady.

In the interview, Mike talks with Kate Greene, crew writer and second-in-command of the first HI-SEAS simulated mission to Mars. They discuss Greene’s experience during her four months living in the dome, how micro-stimuli can be overcome, and why astronauts love Tabasco hot sauce. Her essay collection, Once Upon a Time I Lived on Mars, will be published by St. Martin’s Press in July.

In the spiel, it’s not if your community has a coronavirus outbreak, it’s when.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.