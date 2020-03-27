On the Gist, Trump knows Tom Brady.

In the interview, Mike talks with Kate Greene, crew writer and second-in-command of the first HI-SEAS simulated mission to Mars. They discuss Greene’s experience during her four months living in the dome, how micro-stimuli can be overcome, and why astronauts love Tabasco hot sauce. Her essay collection, Once Upon a Time I Lived on Mars, will be published by St. Martin’s Press in July.

In the spiel, it’s not if your community has a coronavirus outbreak, it’s when.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.