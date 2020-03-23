Making Outbreak Models
How do you plan for all the possibilities?
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
On the Gist, state governments need help.
In the interview, Dr. Jeffrey Shaman of Columbia University talks about his research modeling potential outbreaks, which is featured in the recent New York Times story, “Coronavirus Could Overwhelm U.S. Without Urgent Actions, Estimates Say.”
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.