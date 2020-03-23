The Gist

Making Outbreak Models

How do you plan for all the possibilities?

Episode Notes

On the Gist, state governments need help.

In the interview, Dr. Jeffrey Shaman of Columbia University talks about his research modeling potential outbreaks, which is featured in the recent New York Times story, “Coronavirus Could Overwhelm U.S.  Without Urgent Actions, Estimates Say.”

