Assessing the Risk of COVID-19

On the Gist, we’ve been mean to the elderly.

In the interview, Ian Bremmer, political analyst and president of the Eurasia Group, is here to talk with Mike about how to assess the risk of the coronavirus pandemic. They discuss the ways countries with different forms of government have reacted, Trump’s role in all this, and why the US is so isolation averse. Bremmer is the host of GZERO World With Ian Bremmer.

In the spiel, the media should continue coverage of Trump’s pressers.

Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.