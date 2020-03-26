Assessing the Risk of COVID-19
Why isn’t the US as ready as other democracies?
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On the Gist, we’ve been mean to the elderly.
In the interview, Ian Bremmer, political analyst and president of the Eurasia Group, is here to talk with Mike about how to assess the risk of the coronavirus pandemic. They discuss the ways countries with different forms of government have reacted, Trump’s role in all this, and why the US is so isolation averse. Bremmer is the host of GZERO World With Ian Bremmer.
In the spiel, the media should continue coverage of Trump’s pressers.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.