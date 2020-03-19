We Need a Government Bail-Out
It’s the only way they can keep the economy from tanking.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, our slow government.
In the interview, In the interview, Mike talks to CEO of Three Uncanny Four and creator of Planet Money Adam Davidson about the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the US economy. They discuss the tools the Fed has to stimulate the economy, how deep of a recession we’re heading toward, and why the government needs to start spending money. Davidson’s latest book is The Passion Economy: The New Rules for Thriving in the Twenty-First Century.
In the spiel, Jake Tapper and jogging.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.