On the Gist, Trump’s antics will not work with the Coronavirus.

In the interview, Mike talks with staff writer and national correspondent at The Atlantic James Fallows about how the media should respond to the current Corona Virus crisis. They discuss what impact the stock market’s downward turn might have on Trump’s chances of getting re-elected, how the two remaining Democratic presidential candidates would respond if they were president, and what we can learn from China’s respond to the pandemic.

In the spiel, we’re either overreacting or under-reacting to the Coronavirus.

