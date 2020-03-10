The Gist

We’re Fumbling the Coronavirus Crisis

Maybe we should stop reacting?

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Trump’s antics will not work with the Coronavirus.

In the interview, Mike talks with staff writer and national correspondent at The Atlantic James Fallows about how the media should respond to the current Corona Virus crisis. They discuss what impact the stock market’s downward turn might have on Trump’s chances of getting re-elected, how the two remaining Democratic presidential candidates would respond if they were president, and what we can learn from China’s respond to the pandemic.

In the spiel, we’re either overreacting or under-reacting to the Coronavirus.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi.