Coronavirus Contrarianism Is a Health Risk

On the Gist, Trump thinks Peter Alexander is a bad journalist.

In the interview, Mike talks with MSNBC analyst and Daily Beast columnist Jonathan Alter about how Trump could position himself as a two-term president. They discuss how a leader in crisis should be conducting himself, examples of great leaders in moments of crisis, and how the economy’s nose-dive will impact the 2020 elections.

In the spiel, doctors who aren’t concerned yet.

