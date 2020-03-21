The Gist

Coronavirus Contrarianism Is a Health Risk

Doctors out of step with their peers could put people at risk.

View Transcript
  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Trump thinks Peter Alexander is a bad journalist.

In the interview, Mike talks with MSNBC analyst and Daily Beast columnist Jonathan Alter about how Trump could position himself as a two-term president. They discuss how a leader in crisis should be conducting himself, examples of great leaders in moments of crisis, and how the economy’s nose-dive will impact the 2020 elections.

In the spiel, doctors who aren’t concerned yet.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.