Coronavirus Contrarianism Is a Health Risk
Doctors out of step with their peers could put people at risk.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Trump thinks Peter Alexander is a bad journalist.
In the interview, Mike talks with MSNBC analyst and Daily Beast columnist Jonathan Alter about how Trump could position himself as a two-term president. They discuss how a leader in crisis should be conducting himself, examples of great leaders in moments of crisis, and how the economy’s nose-dive will impact the 2020 elections.
In the spiel, doctors who aren’t concerned yet.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.