The Gist

Fighting the Trump Campaign

If he wins, that’s the Republican playbook for years to come.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Steve Bannon making some sense.

In the interview, David Plouffe is here to discuss his new book, A Citizen’s Guide to Beating Donald Trump. He and Mike talk about strategy, lessons learned, Biden and Bernie, and Plouffe’s podcast, Campaign HQ with David Plouffe.

In the spiel, the stories we tell ourselves aren’t always helpful.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.