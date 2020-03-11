Fighting the Trump Campaign
If he wins, that’s the Republican playbook for years to come.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Steve Bannon making some sense.
In the interview, David Plouffe is here to discuss his new book, A Citizen’s Guide to Beating Donald Trump. He and Mike talk about strategy, lessons learned, Biden and Bernie, and Plouffe’s podcast, Campaign HQ with David Plouffe.
In the spiel, the stories we tell ourselves aren’t always helpful.
Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.