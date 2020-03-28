Corona Stimulus Dissenters
Why that small dissenting voice doesn’t always give the best advice.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Dr. Mark Siegel is at it again on Fox.
In the interview, Mike speaks with the Globe and Mail’s health reporter André Picard about the Canadian response to COVID-19. They discuss the ways it differs from the US response, how their government and media outlets are handling it, and lessons to be learned.
In the spiel, a corona quorum.
Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder