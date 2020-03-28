The Gist

Corona Stimulus Dissenters

Why that small dissenting voice doesn’t always give the best advice.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Dr. Mark Siegel is at it again on Fox.

In the interview, Mike speaks with the Globe and Mail’s health reporter André Picard about the Canadian response to COVID-19. They discuss the ways it differs from the US response, how their government and media outlets are handling it, and lessons to be learned.

In the spiel, a corona quorum.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder