Chris Matthews Knew How to Hit Hard
Even if his final few rounds were clear misses.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On the Gist, don’t touch your face.
In the interview, Mike talks with legal analyst Jill Wine-Banks about her book, The Watergate Girl: My Fight for Truth and Justice Against a Criminal President. They discuss her role on the prosecutorial team during the Watergate scandal, the memorable Rose Mary Woods stretch, and how the American public kept Nixon accountable.
In the spiel, Chris Matthews retired.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.