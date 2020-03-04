The Gist

Chris Matthews Knew How to Hit Hard

Even if his final few rounds were clear misses.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, don’t touch your face.

In the interview, Mike talks with legal analyst Jill Wine-Banks about her book, The Watergate Girl: My Fight for Truth and Justice Against a Criminal President. They discuss her role on the prosecutorial team during the Watergate scandal, the memorable Rose Mary Woods stretch,  and how the American public kept Nixon accountable.

In the spiel, Chris Matthews retired.

Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.