On the Gist, don’t touch your face.

In the interview, Mike talks with legal analyst Jill Wine-Banks about her book, The Watergate Girl: My Fight for Truth and Justice Against a Criminal President. They discuss her role on the prosecutorial team during the Watergate scandal, the memorable Rose Mary Woods stretch, and how the American public kept Nixon accountable.

In the spiel, Chris Matthews retired.

