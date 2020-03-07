The Gist

Biden Has the Obama Coalition

Why do they keep insisting that he doesn’t?

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, the International Criminal Court.

In the interview, musician Stephen Malkmus is here to talk about his new album Traditional Techniques. He and Mike discuss the various instruments he used, tennis, and Santa Con.

In the spiel, Biden’s got the Obama Coalition.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.