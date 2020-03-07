Biden Has the Obama Coalition
Why do they keep insisting that he doesn’t?
Episode Notes
On the Gist, the International Criminal Court.
In the interview, musician Stephen Malkmus is here to talk about his new album Traditional Techniques. He and Mike discuss the various instruments he used, tennis, and Santa Con.
In the spiel, Biden’s got the Obama Coalition.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.