Bernie’s Losses Aren’t Surprising
In 2016, the caucuses gave him an unfair advantage.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, maybe Sanders was never really that popular.
In the interview, we have part two of David Plouffe’s interview. He and Mike go deeper on campaigns, what Trump needs to do to win again, and what Biden and Sanders could do to win the White House. Plouffe’s book is A Citizen’s Guide to Beating Donald Trump.
In the spiel, you can’t count on the youth vote.
