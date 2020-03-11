The Gist

Bernie’s Losses Aren’t Surprising

In 2016, the caucuses gave him an unfair advantage.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

On the Gist, maybe Sanders was never really that popular.

In the interview, we have part two of David Plouffe’s interview. He and Mike go deeper on campaigns, what Trump needs to do to win again, and what Biden and Sanders could do to win the White House. Plouffe’s book is A Citizen’s Guide to Beating Donald Trump.

In the spiel, you can’t count on the youth vote.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.