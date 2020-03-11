On the Gist, maybe Sanders was never really that popular.

In the interview, we have part two of David Plouffe’s interview. He and Mike go deeper on campaigns, what Trump needs to do to win again, and what Biden and Sanders could do to win the White House. Plouffe’s book is A Citizen’s Guide to Beating Donald Trump.

In the spiel, you can’t count on the youth vote.

