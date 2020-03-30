Improvising the Presidency

On the Gist, Trump steering away from the rocks for once.

In the interview, Mike talks with John Dickerson of CBS News about what it takes to be a good American leader. They discuss how Trump’s personal habits have led him to be unprepared for the coronavirus crisis, why Americans are addicted to the presidency, and what might happen to the concept of American leadership if he gets a second term in office. Dickerson’s upcoming books is The Hardest Job in the World: The American Presidency.

In the spiel, FDR’s fireside chats.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.