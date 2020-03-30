Improvising the Presidency
How presidents in crisis rise to the moment, and why Trump has not.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Trump steering away from the rocks for once.
In the interview, Mike talks with John Dickerson of CBS News about what it takes to be a good American leader. They discuss how Trump’s personal habits have led him to be unprepared for the coronavirus crisis, why Americans are addicted to the presidency, and what might happen to the concept of American leadership if he gets a second term in office. Dickerson’s upcoming books is The Hardest Job in the World: The American Presidency.
In the spiel, FDR’s fireside chats.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.