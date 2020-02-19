Pardon the Crime
Just wait until you hear about the sex cult and dirt transferring station.
On the Gist, critiquing Bloomberg critiques.
In the interview, we’ve got the second part of our conversation with journalist Andrea Bernstein on her new book, American Oligarchs: The Kushners, The Trumps, and the Marriage of Money and Power. She and Mike went deep on Trump the first part, and now they’re digging into Michael Cohen and the Kushners.
In the spiel, Trump’s pardons.
Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.