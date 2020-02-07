Iowa Was Lost in Translation
The whole system is outdated and broken.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
On the Gist, we went through hell.
In the interview, Mike talks with linguist Dennis Baron about his new What’s Your Pronoun?: Beyond He and She. The two analyze the history of English language pronouns and debate whether or not language is meant for communicating “correctly” or simply for communicating.
In the spiel, translating the Iowa results.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.