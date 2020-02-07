The Gist

Iowa Was Lost in Translation

The whole system is outdated and broken.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow

Episode Notes

On the Gist, we went through hell.

In the interview, Mike talks with linguist Dennis Baron about his new What’s Your Pronoun?: Beyond He and She. The two analyze the history of English language pronouns and debate whether or not language is meant for communicating “correctly” or simply for communicating.

In the spiel, translating the Iowa results.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.