Iowa Was Lost in Translation

On the Gist, we went through hell.

In the interview, Mike talks with linguist Dennis Baron about his new What’s Your Pronoun?: Beyond He and She. The two analyze the history of English language pronouns and debate whether or not language is meant for communicating “correctly” or simply for communicating.

In the spiel, translating the Iowa results.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.