Combatting Coronavirus With Clowns

The president sure has put a smart team together.

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

On the Gist, why Bernie still needs the black vote.

In the interview, Mike talks with senior fellow at the Brookings Institution E. J.
Dionne about his most recent book, Code Red: How Progressives and Moderates Can Unite to Save Our Country. They tease apart Dionne’s arguments about visionary gradualism, and how moderates and progressives can move each other to greater social justice in the US.

In the spiel, Trump’s coronavirus press conference.

