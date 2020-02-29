The Gist

Busting Bernie’s Policy Myth

Medicare for all cannot bypass the filibuster.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

On the Gist, complaining to the FCC.

In the interview, Maria Konnikova is back for another round of “Is That Bullshit?” This time she and Mike look into the light, blue light that is. Does it really affect sleep the way everybody claims it does? Should we all be buying those special glasses? Maria’s latest book is The Confidence Game.

In the spiel, the filibuster and Medicare for all.

