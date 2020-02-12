What Hurt Warren

On the Gist, the little ones.

In the interview, Mike talks to sociologist and medical anthropologist Katherine Rowland about her new book, The Pleasure Gap: American Women and the Unfinished Sexual Revolution. They discuss why American women are reporting dissatisfaction with their sexual lives despite the current climate of sex positivity, and the debates surrounding the female Viagra.

In the spiel, the future for Warren.

