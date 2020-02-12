What Hurt Warren
After New Hampshire, her campaign could be an uphill battle.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On the Gist, the little ones.
In the interview, Mike talks to sociologist and medical anthropologist Katherine Rowland about her new book, The Pleasure Gap: American Women and the Unfinished Sexual Revolution. They discuss why American women are reporting dissatisfaction with their sexual lives despite the current climate of sex positivity, and the debates surrounding the female Viagra.
In the spiel, the future for Warren.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.