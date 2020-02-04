The Gist

Oregon, Lab for Democracy

Other states should consider innovations like registering 16-year-olds to vote.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, how Elizabeth Warren inspires her supporters before the Iowa caucuses.

In the interview, Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon is here to discuss how the state has the highest voter-turnout rate, the possibility of granting 16-year-olds the vote, rent-control, and her favorite sketch from the show Portlandia.

In the spiel, the kingdom of the Kansas City Chiefs.

