On the Gist, Central Casting strikes again.

In the interview, comedian Moshe Kasher is here to talk about his new comedy album Crowdsurfing. He and Mike discuss the difference between crowd work and prepared material, and the history of Moshe’s family.

In the spiel, Nancy ripping Trump’s speech.

