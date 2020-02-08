The Gist

Moshe Kasher Surfs the Crowd

His hilarious new album focuses in on crowd work.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

On the Gist, Central Casting strikes again.

In the interview, comedian Moshe Kasher is here to talk about his new comedy album Crowdsurfing. He and Mike discuss the difference between crowd work and prepared material, and the history of Moshe’s family.

In the spiel, Nancy ripping Trump’s speech.

