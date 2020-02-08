Moshe Kasher Surfs the Crowd
His hilarious new album focuses in on crowd work.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Central Casting strikes again.
In the interview, comedian Moshe Kasher is here to talk about his new comedy album Crowdsurfing. He and Mike discuss the difference between crowd work and prepared material, and the history of Moshe’s family.
In the spiel, Nancy ripping Trump’s speech.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.