Ye Olde Bloomberg Soundbite Shoppe
He’s got a clip for everything.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, birtherism and deatherism.
In the interview, Mike chats with Daily Beast reporters, Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsang about their new book, Sinking in the Swamp: How Trump’s Minions and Misfits Poisoned Washington. They discuss how they used their so-called “omni-shambles beat” to write the book and why there is nothing tempered about Trump’s administration.
In the spiel, visiting Ye Olde Bloomberg Soundbite Shoppe.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.