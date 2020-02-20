The Gist

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

On the Gist, birtherism and deatherism.

In the interview, Mike chats with Daily Beast reporters, Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsang about their new book, Sinking in the Swamp: How Trump’s Minions and Misfits Poisoned Washington. They discuss how they used their so-called “omni-shambles beat” to write the book and why there is nothing tempered about Trump’s administration.

In the spiel, visiting Ye Olde Bloomberg Soundbite Shoppe.

