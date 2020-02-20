On the Gist, birtherism and deatherism.

In the interview, Mike chats with Daily Beast reporters, Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsang about their new book, Sinking in the Swamp: How Trump’s Minions and Misfits Poisoned Washington. They discuss how they used their so-called “omni-shambles beat” to write the book and why there is nothing tempered about Trump’s administration.

In the spiel, visiting Ye Olde Bloomberg Soundbite Shoppe.

