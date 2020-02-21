The Gist

Bloomberg’s Defenseless Debate

Some suggestions for what he could have said.

  Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, stop the racism.

In the interview, Mike talks about the democrats with director of the Center on American Politics at the University of Denver Seth Masket. They discuss the way the debate went, and what could happen at the convention with all the delegates so spread out.

In the spiel, what Bloomberg could’ve said.

