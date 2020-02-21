Bloomberg’s Defenseless Debate
Some suggestions for what he could have said.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, stop the racism.
In the interview, Mike talks about the democrats with director of the Center on American Politics at the University of Denver Seth Masket. They discuss the way the debate went, and what could happen at the convention with all the delegates so spread out.
In the spiel, what Bloomberg could’ve said.
Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.