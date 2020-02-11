Are Essential Oils Essentially Bunk?
Maria Konnikova explains
Episode Notes
On the Gist, talking is hard.
In the interview, Maria Konnikova is back for her usual game of “Is That Bullshit?” Today she and Mike tackle essential oils, talking through the history of using essential oils, modern studies, and the potential uses they might have. Maria’s most recent book is The Confidence Game.
In the spiel, weak arguments about political opponents.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.