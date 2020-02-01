Jon Favreau’s The Wilderness
What voters should the Democrats be targeting in 2020?
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Bloomberg will join the debate stage.
In the interview, Crooked Media’s Jon Favreau is here to talk about the new season of his series The Wilderness, where he goes to different parts of the country and explores politic tastes with focus groups. He and Mike discuss the four types of voters he targeted, what people want from a Democratic candidate, and the importance of the upcoming election.
In the spiel, landmines and military.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.