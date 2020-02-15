Why Iran-Contra Hardly Rings a Bell
It’s just not as memorable as other presidential scandals.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, the Houston Astros cheating scandal is like the US Democracy.
Mike and former host of Slow Burn, and current host of Luminary Podcast network’s Fiasco, Leon Neyfakh get into the details of the Iran-Contra Affair. They discuss the key players in the saga, why this story was such a fiasco and the new Slow Burn TV-show.
In the spiel, let’s just go with Caucus debacle avoidance.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.