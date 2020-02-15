The Gist

Why Iran-Contra Hardly Rings a Bell

It’s just not as memorable as other presidential scandals.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, the Houston Astros cheating scandal is like the US Democracy.

Mike and former host of Slow Burn, and current host of Luminary Podcast network’s Fiasco, Leon Neyfakh get into the details of the Iran-Contra Affair. They discuss the key players in the saga, why this story was such a fiasco and the new Slow Burn TV-show.

In the spiel, let’s just go with Caucus debacle avoidance.

