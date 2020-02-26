On the Gist, Bernie Sanders’ public access past.

In the interview, journalist Conor Dougherty is here to talk about his new book Golden Gates: Fighting for Housing in America. They discuss potential solutions to the housing shortage in major cities, why we all flock to large metro hubs, and the difficulty of this problem when looking at people versus numbers.

In the spiel, the rumble between the New York Times and West Side Story.

