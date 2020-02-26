The New York Times is Ready to Rumble
Why do they have such a beef with West Side Story?
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Bernie Sanders’ public access past.
In the interview, journalist Conor Dougherty is here to talk about his new book Golden Gates: Fighting for Housing in America. They discuss potential solutions to the housing shortage in major cities, why we all flock to large metro hubs, and the difficulty of this problem when looking at people versus numbers.
In the spiel, the rumble between the New York Times and West Side Story.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.