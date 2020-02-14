The Gist

Unpacking the Buttigieg CIA Conspiracy

Where’s all this coming from?

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, what Bloomberg said about redlining.

In the interview, Mike talks to former host of Slow Burn and current host of Luminary Podcast network’s Fiasco, Leon Neyfakh. In the first part of their conversation, they talk about what the Iran-Contra Affair was, and who the key players were.

In the spiel, the Pete Buttigieg CIA conspiracy theory from Chapo Trap House.

Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.