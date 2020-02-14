Unpacking the Buttigieg CIA Conspiracy
Where’s all this coming from?
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
On the Gist, what Bloomberg said about redlining.
In the interview, Mike talks to former host of Slow Burn and current host of Luminary Podcast network’s Fiasco, Leon Neyfakh. In the first part of their conversation, they talk about what the Iran-Contra Affair was, and who the key players were.
In the spiel, the Pete Buttigieg CIA conspiracy theory from Chapo Trap House.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.