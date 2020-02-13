The Gist

Bloomberg’s Bad Racial Math

The ways he interpreted stop-and-frisk results were inaccurate

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, why Vindman wasn’t fired.

In the interview, journalist Andrea Bernstein is here to talk about her new book, American Oligarchs: The Kushners, The Trumps, and the Marriage of Money and Power. She and Mike discuss how Trump bullied his way through New York real estate, why he puts his name on everything, and how he’s used the presidency for his own personal income.

In the spiel, Bloomberg doubled down on stop-and-frisk for far too long.

Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.