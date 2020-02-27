Electing the Muppet in Chief
There doesn’t seem to be much space for anything but caricature.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On the Gist, the missed opportunities of the South Carolina debate.
In the interview, Mike talks with Eitan Hersh, professor of Political Science at Tufts University, about his new book Politics is for Power: How to Move Beyond Political Hobbyism, Take Action, and Make Real Change. They discuss political hobbyism and why your news consumption is actually a form of slacktivism.
In the spiel, who’s the most like a muppet?
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.