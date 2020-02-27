On the Gist, the missed opportunities of the South Carolina debate.

In the interview, Mike talks with Eitan Hersh, professor of Political Science at Tufts University, about his new book Politics is for Power: How to Move Beyond Political Hobbyism, Take Action, and Make Real Change. They discuss political hobbyism and why your news consumption is actually a form of slacktivism.

In the spiel, who’s the most like a muppet?

