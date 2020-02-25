Battling Against Bernie
The other candidates aren’t going after the frontrunner in the ways they should.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, caucuses are bad.
In the interview, Mike talks with Touré about why his podcast title, Touré Show, doesn’t have a definite article. They discuss Touré’s particular interview style, how he would write his Obama-era book on race and Blackness had he written it today during the Trump administration, and his upcoming podcast series on Prince.
In the spiel, where the other candidates stand with Bernie before the South Carolina debate.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.