The other candidates aren’t going after the frontrunner in the ways they should.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

On the Gist, caucuses are bad.

In the interview, Mike talks with Touré about why his podcast title, Touré Show, doesn’t have a definite article. They discuss Touré’s particular interview style, how he would write his Obama-era book on race and Blackness had he written it today during the Trump administration, and his upcoming podcast series on Prince.

In the spiel, where the other candidates stand with Bernie before the South Carolina debate.

