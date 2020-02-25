On the Gist, caucuses are bad.

In the interview, Mike talks with Touré about why his podcast title, Touré Show, doesn’t have a definite article. They discuss Touré’s particular interview style, how he would write his Obama-era book on race and Blackness had he written it today during the Trump administration, and his upcoming podcast series on Prince.

In the spiel, where the other candidates stand with Bernie before the South Carolina debate.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.