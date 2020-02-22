Leave George Washington’s Thighs Alone
There’s more to the founding father than just his body
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Russia is at it again.
In the interview, Mike chats with historian Alexis Coe, author of the new book You Never Forget Your First: A Biography of George Washington. They discuss the founding-father’s height, dentures and that awkward obsession male historians have about the man’s thighs.
In the spiel, a lobstar of the antentwig.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.