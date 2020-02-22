The Gist

Leave George Washington’s Thighs Alone

There’s more to the founding father than just his body

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Russia is at it again.

In the interview, Mike chats with historian Alexis Coe, author of the new book You Never Forget Your First: A Biography of George Washington. They discuss the founding-father’s height, dentures and that awkward obsession male historians have about the man’s thighs.

In the spiel, a lobstar of the antentwig.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.