The Unsurprising Acquittal of Donald Trump
Republicans want people to just forget about it.
On the Gist, Donald Trump slurred his way through the State of the Union.
In the interview, Mike talks with public education advocate Diane Ravitch about her most recent book, Slaying Goliath: The Passionate Resistance to Privatization and the Fight to Save America’s Public Schools. They discuss why she left the “dark side” of advocating for charter schools, and why schools should stop testing the children to death.
In the spiel, the acquittal of Donald Trump.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.