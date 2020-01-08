The Gist

The World’s Worst Extortion Racket

Trump wants Iraq to pay us for an air base we built there.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Trump’s letters to Iraq.

In the interview, journalist Lauren Chooljian is here to talk about her podcast series, Stranglehold. It focuses on the New Hampshire primary, how it continues to be first primary in the nation, and what long-running New Hampshire Secretary of State William Gardner has to do with it.

In the spiel, trying to get paid to leave Iraq.

Email us at thegist@slate.com.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.