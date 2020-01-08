The World’s Worst Extortion Racket
Trump wants Iraq to pay us for an air base we built there.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Trump’s letters to Iraq.
In the interview, journalist Lauren Chooljian is here to talk about her podcast series, Stranglehold. It focuses on the New Hampshire primary, how it continues to be first primary in the nation, and what long-running New Hampshire Secretary of State William Gardner has to do with it.
In the spiel, trying to get paid to leave Iraq.
Email us at thegist@slate.com.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.