The World’s Worst Extortion Racket

On the Gist, Trump’s letters to Iraq.

In the interview, journalist Lauren Chooljian is here to talk about her podcast series, Stranglehold. It focuses on the New Hampshire primary, how it continues to be first primary in the nation, and what long-running New Hampshire Secretary of State William Gardner has to do with it.

In the spiel, trying to get paid to leave Iraq.

Email us at thegist@slate.com.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.