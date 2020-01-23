A Bunch of Dopes and Babies
We shouldn’t get swept up with new quotes from old meetings.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On the Gist, revisiting the travel ban.
In the interview, we talk with Susan Hennessey and Benjamin Wittes, the editors of Lawfare, about their new book, Unmaking the Presidency: Donald Trump’s War on the World’s Most Powerful Office.
They discuss the precedents that Trump has broken as POTUS and paint a stark picture of the future of the executive office if he is re-elected.
In the spiel, “a bunch of dopes and babies.”
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.