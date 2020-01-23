The Gist

A Bunch of Dopes and Babies

We shouldn’t get swept up with new quotes from old meetings.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow

Episode Notes

On the Gist, revisiting the travel ban.

In the interview, we talk with Susan Hennessey and Benjamin Wittes, the editors of Lawfare, about their new book, Unmaking the Presidency: Donald Trump’s War on the World’s Most Powerful Office.
They discuss the precedents that Trump has broken as POTUS and paint a stark picture of the future of the executive office if he is re-elected.

In the spiel, “a bunch of dopes and babies.”

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.