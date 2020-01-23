On the Gist, revisiting the travel ban.

In the interview, we talk with Susan Hennessey and Benjamin Wittes, the editors of Lawfare, about their new book, Unmaking the Presidency: Donald Trump’s War on the World’s Most Powerful Office.

They discuss the precedents that Trump has broken as POTUS and paint a stark picture of the future of the executive office if he is re-elected.

In the spiel, “a bunch of dopes and babies.”

