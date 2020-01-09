What’s John Bolton’s Game?
And what is Congress going to do with him?
Episode Notes
On the Gist, the Iran story isn’t over yet.
In the interview, Slate’s Jim Newell is here to talk with Mike about John Bolton. They discuss why Bolton has announced he’s available to be subpoenaed by Congress, how this might play out, and where the Senate and the House stand.
In the spiel, Jim Acosta’s commentary.
