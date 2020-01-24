The Gist

The Monstrous Monotony of Mitch McConnell

His dullness is intentional and insidious.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, how the senators are occupying themselves.

In the interview, writer Will Self is here to talk with Mike about his new memoir Will. They discuss addiction, how Will accesses memory, and the difficulty of his name.

In the spiel, Mitch’s monotone.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.