Was Killing Soleimani Worth It?

And what does it mean for Iran?

Episode Notes

On the Gist, the New York Times endorsement.

In the interview, senior fellow and director of the Stein Program on Counterterrorism and Intelligence at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy Matthew Levitt is here to talk about the killing of Qassem Soleimani. What calculus went into the decision, whether it was worth it, and what this means for the future of the US and Iran.

In the spiel, the beginning of the Senate impeachment trial.

