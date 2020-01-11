Marianne Williamson Teleports Away
Another candidate gone from the primary race.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Marianne Williamson is out.
In the interview, Adam Davidson is back, this time talking to Mike about his new book The Passion Economy: The New Rules for Thriving in the Twenty-First Century. They discuss the case studies Adam used to illustrate this positive aspect of the economy in recent years, and how people have turned their passions into professions.
In the spiel, Elizabeth Wurtzel and Don Imus.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.