On the Gist, the likely acquittal of Trump.

In the interview, we’re back with political reporter and host of Stranglehold, Lauren Chooljian. We discuss how the New Hampshire primaries are likely to shake out, which candidates will remain after many of them have strategically camped out in the state, and the difference between the polls and the actual feelings of New Hampshire voters.

In the spiel, the artistry and athleticism of Kobe Bryant.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.