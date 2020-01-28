The Gist

Kobe Bryant, Transcendent Athlete

His talent on the court went deeper than just the game.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow

Episode Notes

On the Gist, the likely acquittal of Trump.

In the interview, we’re back with political reporter and host of Stranglehold, Lauren Chooljian. We discuss how the New Hampshire primaries are likely to shake out, which candidates will remain after many of them have strategically camped out in the state, and the difference between the polls and the actual feelings of New Hampshire voters.

In the spiel, the artistry and athleticism of Kobe Bryant.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.