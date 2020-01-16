The Gist

The Wasted Debate

There was little focus on policy that mattered.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

On the Gist, cats will eat you.

In the interview, economist Daniel Susskind is here to discuss his new book A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond. They talk about the future of work, how technology is shifting, and the effectiveness of Andrew Yang’s proposal of universal basic income.

In the spiel, the debate was lackluster.

