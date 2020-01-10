The Gist

The Final Great Jeopardy! Game

This whole line-up won’t happen again.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, accusing people of writing eulogies.

In the interview, Slate’s Lizzie O’Leary and Justin Peters talk with Mike about Jeopardy!’s “Greatest of All Time” tournament. With Justin as a previous Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? contestant, and Mike and Lizzie both as Jeopardy! alums, the three discuss how this tournament stacks up to the standard fare, who they think will win, and what their own experiences were like on TV.

In the spiel, the governmental vacancies thanks to Trump.

