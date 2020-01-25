The Hits of 1983
A great year for Toto, Michael Jackson, and the Police.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Wells Fargo strikes again.
In the interview, Chris Molanphy is back to talk Mike through the hits of 1983. Enjoying vegemite sandwiches, the rains in Africa, and a bunch of sweet dreams, they indulge in the pop mainstays that continue to persist on the radio and at the karaoke bar. Molanphy is the host of Hit Parade and writes the “Why Is This Song No. 1?” column for Slate.
In the spiel, too many thoughts.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.