The Gist

The Hits of 1983

A great year for Toto, Michael Jackson, and the Police.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Wells Fargo strikes again.

In the interview, Chris Molanphy is back to talk Mike through the hits of 1983. Enjoying vegemite sandwiches, the rains in Africa, and a bunch of sweet dreams, they indulge in the pop mainstays that continue to persist on the radio and at the karaoke bar. Molanphy is the host of Hit Parade and writes the “Why Is This Song No. 1?” column for Slate.

In the spiel, too many thoughts.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.