Forgiveness by Fiat
Warren’s plan for student debt is bad.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, the latest debate and Corey Booker.
In the interview, John Tierney is here to talk about his and Roy F. Baumeister’s new book The Power of Bad: How the Negativity Effect Rules Us and How We Can Rule It.
They discuss why the bad is always more memorable than the good, and the real uses of such negativity.
In the spiel, Elizabeth Warren’s plan to forgive student debt by executive order.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.