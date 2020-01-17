Dave Eggers and the Struggle of Satire

On the Gist, Donald Trump and Devin Nunes know Lev Parnas.

In the interview, Mike talks with author Dave Eggers about his new book, The Captain and the Glory, a story about the clownish captain of a great ship. Eggers discusses how satire can help us admit the absurdities of our times and how writing the book helped him process our current political climate.

In the spiel, bunging a bob for a big ben bong.

